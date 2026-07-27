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U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 27 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.053 to close at NT$32.305.

Turnover totaled US$1.437 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.370, and moved between NT$32.240 and NT$32.408 before the close.