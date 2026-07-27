Taiwan shares close down 0.05%
07/27/2026 01:44 PM
Taipei, July 27 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 20.65 points, or 0.05 percent, at 43,634.19 Monday on turnover of NT$717.69 billion (US$22.18 billion).
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