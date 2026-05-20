Taiwan's Starlux, EVA Air retain Skytrax 5-star Airline status

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Taipei, May 20 (CNA) Two of Taiwan's international carriers, Starlux Airlines and EVA Air, have retained the 5-Star Airline Rating awarded by international airline review organization Skytrax.

Starlux retained the distinction for a second consecutive year, while EVA Air secured the recognition for the 11th straight year, according to Skytrax statements released on Wednesday and May 14, respectively.

The 5-Star Airline Rating is considered one of the airline industry's highest honors and is awarded following professional audits of airline product and frontline service standards, Skytrax said.

According to Skytrax, the ratings are based on in-depth assessments using unified global quality standards rather than customer review scores alone.

Audits cover airport and onboard products and services, including seating, amenities, food and beverage offerings, inflight entertainment, cleanliness and the quality of services provided by cabin crew and ground staff.

Skytrax described Starlux as a relatively new Taiwanese carrier offering "excellent product standards" across its First, Business and Economy Class cabins.

The organization also praised the airline's modern fleet of Airbus A321neo, Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350-900 aircraft, as well as its elevated onboard service standards.

Meanwhile, EVA Air was recognized for the quality of its airport and onboard products and staff service.

EVA Air received high marks for the "quality, efficiency and consistency" of both its cabin crew and ground staff, particularly at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Skytrax said.

The organization also highlighted EVA Air's seating, amenities, food and beverage offerings, inflight entertainment and cleanliness standards across all cabin classes.

According to Skytrax, the other airlines currently holding 5-Star Airline status are ANA All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Hainan Airlines, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines.