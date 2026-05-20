Rally participants asked to hide 'Taiwan' shirts near WHA in Geneva

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Geneva, May 19 (CNA) Participants in a rally Sunday in Geneva supporting Taiwan's presence in the World Health Assembly (WHA) were told by staff associated with the WHA to remove or cover up a T-shirt printed with the word "Taiwan," according to one attendee.

The rally was organized by several groups, including the Walking for Taiwan Association in Europe and Ananasli Kulturverein, a cultural group promoting Taiwanese culture to German speakers.

The incident occurred as more than 100 participants, including Taiwanese living overseas and supporters of Taiwan, were gathered near the Place des Nations' Broken Chair sculpture across the street from the United Nations complex, where the WHA was being held.

Before the march began, the WHA staff called out to participants gathered at the site, rally participant Dan Chuang (莊丹琪) told CNA in an interview.

Chuang said she later realized the officials were asking participants to cover up the word "Taiwan" on their T-shirts or take the shirts off altogether.

In a Facebook post, Chuang said rally organizers had completed the required application procedures, and people at the Place des Nations were carrying a large banner reading, "Who Cares, Taiwan Cares."

Yet according to Chuang, officials asked participants not to display the word "Taiwan" on their shirts and even handed out replacement T-shirts.

But the officials said they could wear shirts bearing the word "Taiwan" if they moved to another gathering point.

To avoid escalating the situation, rally participants complied and wore the shirts openly again after leaving the area, Chuang said.

She added that she initially felt stunned by the situation until her daughter asked, "Why do we need to cover up Taiwan?"

"We were humiliated and silenced," Chuang said. "We just went through what older Taiwanese and our athletes and artists have long faced on the international stage."

Taiwan, which is not a member of the United Nations, has not been invited to the WHA -- the decision-making body of the World Health Organization -- since 2016, when it last attended as an observer.