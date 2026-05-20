Taiwan headline news
05/20/2026 10:35 AM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: First-ever presidential impeachment fails in Legislature on 56-50 vote
@China Times: Trump told Xi he does not support Taiwan independence: U.S. ambassador to China
@Liberty Times: Lai urges parties to reject China's united-front tactics
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks battle to defend 40,000-point mark
@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks expected to rally on May 20 with support by 'national team'
@Taipei Times: Premier unveils family support scheme
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