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Taipei, May 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: First-ever presidential impeachment fails in Legislature on 56-50 vote

@China Times: Trump told Xi he does not support Taiwan independence: U.S. ambassador to China

@Liberty Times: Lai urges parties to reject China's united-front tactics

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks battle to defend 40,000-point mark

@Commercial Times: Taiwan stocks expected to rally on May 20 with support by 'national team'

@Taipei Times: Premier unveils family support scheme

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