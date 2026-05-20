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Magnitude 4.8, 4.1 earthquakes shake eastern Taiwan

05/20/2026 10:32 AM
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Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

Taipei, May 20 (CNA) A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan at 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by another magnitude 4.1 temblor three minutes later, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the first temblor was located at sea, about 65.3 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall, the data showed.

The quake occurred at a depth of 27.8 km, and its intensity, which measures the actual shaking people feel, was highest in Taitung County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

It also measured an intensity of 3 in Hualien County, the CWA said.

Graphic: CWA
Graphic: CWA

The second earthquake occurred at 9:14 a.m. about 65.7 kilometers north-northeast of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 25.6 km.

The temblor's intensity was also highest in Taitung County, where it measured 3, according to the CWA.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

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