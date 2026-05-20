Taiwan shares close down 0.39%
05/20/2026 02:06 PM
Taipei, May 20 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 154.74 points, or 0.39 percent, at 40,020.82 Wednesday on turnover of NT$978.92 billion (US$30.62 billion).
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