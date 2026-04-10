U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
04/10/2026 04:16 PM
Taipei, April 10 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.022 to close at NT$31.726.
Turnover totaled US$1.37 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.720 and moved between NT$31.710 and NT$31.775 before the close.
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