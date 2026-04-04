Taiwanese pineapples promoted at Nippon-Ham Fighters game in Hokkaido

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Taipei, April 4 (CNA) The Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) on Friday partnered with the Nippon-Ham Fighters to promote Taiwanese pineapples to fans at the Japanese baseball team's home stadium in Hokkaido.

"Taiwan Pineapple Day" was held at Es Con Field Hokkaido in front of nearly 30,000 fans, just ahead of the team's league game against the Orix Buffaloes.

Taiwanese player Gu Lin Ruei-yang (古林睿煬), who currently pitches for the Nippon-Ham Fighters, was also on hand to help launch the event.

The promotion included on-site offerings, with Japan's Farmind Corp. setting up pop-up stands at the stadium selling cup-sized sliced Golden Diamond (Tainung No. 17) pineapple, which is also being sold at Aeon supermarkets across Hokkaido.

At the event, Agriculture Deputy Minister Hu Jong-i (胡忠一) said that Taiwan's Golden Diamond pineapple is uniquely prized for its juicy, tender flesh, strong aroma, edible core, and high sweetness with low acidity -- qualities not found in pineapples from other countries.

Agriculture Deputy Minister Hu Jong-i (fourth right) promotes the "Taiwan Pineapple Day" at Nippon-Ham Fighters' game inside Es Con Field Hokkaido stadium with Japanese and Taiwanese officials. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

Six cheerleaders from Taiwan's famous baseball teams promote the "Taiwan Pineapple Day" at Nippon-Ham Fighters' game inside Es Con Field Hokkaido stadium on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Agriculture

Hu said that through the pineapple industry's fully integrated cold-chain system -- from harvest, cleaning, and packaging to shipment and display in Japanese stores -- Taiwan has increased pineapple exports to Japan from just over 2,000 metric tons in 2020 to more than 17,000 metric tons last year.

Meanwhile, 30 boxes of Golden Diamond pineapples were gifted to the Nippon-Ham Fighters, which the MOA said was aimed at wishing players energy and good fortune on the field.

To boost consumer confidence overseas, the MOA said that since 2022, Taiwan's exported pineapples have carried Japanese, English, or Korean labels, allowing consumers to scan QR codes to access production information and ensuring food safety and quality.