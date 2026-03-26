Unemployment rate rises to 3.32% in February, ending 5-month decline

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 26 (CNA) Taiwan's unemployment rate rose to 3.32 percent in February, ending a five-month decline, according to the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) on Thursday.

The figure marked a 0.03 percentage point increase from January, largely reflecting post-holiday job transitions, the agency said.

After seasonal adjustments, the rate stood at 3.33 percent, down 0.03 percentage points from the previous month.

DGBAS data showed the number of unemployed rose to 400,000 in February, up 4,000 from January. Of those, 5,000 more people left their jobs due to dissatisfaction.

DGBAS Census Department Deputy Director Tan Wen-ling (譚文玲) said the increase was in line with seasonal trends, as many workers resign around the Lunar New Year, often after receiving year-end bonuses.

She said job transitions, particularly among dissatisfied workers, were the main driver of the uptick.

Tan added that the rise could have occurred in March instead if more workers had chosen to leave their jobs after the holiday.