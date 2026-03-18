Taipei shares open higher
03/18/2026 09:19 AM
Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 92.71 points at 33,929.28 Wednesday on turnover of NT$12.41 billion (US$390 million).
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