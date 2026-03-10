Taiwan shares close up 2.06%
03/10/2026 01:47 PM
Taipei, March 10 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 661.45 points, or 2.06 percent, at 32,771.87 Tuesday on turnover of NT$702.81 billion (US$22.08 billion).
