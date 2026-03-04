Taiwan shares close down 4.35%
03/04/2026 02:55 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 1494.77 points, or 4.35 percent, at 32,828.88 Wednesday on turnover of NT$1.033 trillion (US$32.5 billion).
