2026 Dajia Mazu pilgrimage to start on night April 17

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, March 3 (CNA) The annual pilgrimage honoring the sea goddess Mazu at Dajia Jenn Lann Temple in Taichung, one of Taiwan's most important religious events, is scheduled to begin at 10:05 p.m. on April 17.

The date and time were decided Tuesday after Yen Ching-piao (顏清標), chairman of the Jenn Lann Temple board, cast a pair of crescent-shaped divination blocks in front of a statue of Mazu in a traditional rite seeking the deity's approval.

The theme of this year's pilgrimage is "kindness" (善), Dajia Jenn Lann Temple said, adding that the annual procession showcases the "best things" in Taiwan, with people along the route offering snacks, water, massage services and medical assistance.

Chairman of the Jenn Lann Temple board Yen Ching-piao (right front). CNA photo March 3, 2026

Tens of thousands of participants voluntarily practice and promote kindness, creating what the temple described as a virtuous cycle of goodwill.

This year, organizers have replaced pork offerings with "Ping-An" rice cakes, a traditional ritual of earlier followers, which could reduce the number of pigs offered to the event, the temple said.

The night-day, eight-night pilgrimage route includes stops at several temples in Taichung, Changhua County, Yunlin County and Chiayi County before returning to Dajia, according to the temple.