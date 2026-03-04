U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
03/04/2026 10:37 AM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.755 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.146 from the previous close.
