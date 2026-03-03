Infiniti slashes QX60 price by NT$300,000 after tariff cut

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 3 (CNA) Yulon Nissan Motor Co., the Taiwanese distributor of Infiniti vehicles, said Tuesday it will trim NT$300,000 (US$9,465) off the price of a limited number of QX60 2.0t SUVs following Taiwan's decision to lower tariffs on U.S.-made passenger cars.

The promotion applies to 30 seven-seat SUVs, including 15 units each of the Fashion and Flagship trims, the company said.

The Fashion edition will be reduced from NT$2.68 million to NT$2.38 million, while the Flagship edition will drop from NT$2.85 million to NT$2.55 million, Yulon Nissan said in response to an inquiry from CNA.

Other automakers have also signaled plans to adjust pricing.

Mercedes-Benz Taiwan said it will lower suggested retail prices for U.S.-built models such as the GLE, GLE Coupe, GLS, and the electric EQE SUV and EQS SUV, once the government finalizes implementation rules.

BMW's Taiwan distributor, Pan German Motors, likewise said it will reduce prices for U.S.-produced X-series models, including the X3, X5, X6 and X7, in line with the new trade measures.

According to market data, Japan accounted for 42 percent of Taiwan's imported vehicle market in 2025, followed by Germany at 26 percent, while the United States and South Korea each made up 6 percent.

Vehicles made in Japan, Germany and the United States together represented more than 70 percent of total imports.

Taiwan imported about 12,000 vehicles from the United States last year, mainly high-end electric and gasoline-powered cars. Major U.S.-sourced brands include Tesla, Toyota, Ford, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The price cuts come after Taiwan and the United States signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on Feb. 13, which includes a commitment to eliminate tariffs on U.S.-made passenger vehicles.

The government said it is in active communication with Washington to ensure Taiwan secures the preferential treatment outlined in the ART after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled President Donald Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs unconstitutional on Feb. 20.