Taiwan shares close up 0.67%
12/05/2025 01:50 PM
Taipei, Dec. 5 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 185.18 points, or 0.67 percent, at 27,980.89 Friday on turnover of NT$444.85 billion (US$14.19 billion).
Latest
- Politics
Opposition takes aim at premier after rejecting reconsideration request12/05/2025 05:03 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares end up as TSMC gains amid Fed rate cut hopes12/05/2025 04:52 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market12/05/2025 04:22 PM
- Society
Kaohsiung mayor demands accountability after tilapia test data tampering12/05/2025 04:07 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.67%12/05/2025 01:50 PM