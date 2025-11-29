Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

CAA instructs airlines to make Airbus A320 repairs by 8 a.m. Sunday

11/29/2025 05:36 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Tigerair Airbus A320. CNA file photo
Tigerair Airbus A320. CNA file photo

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Taiwan's Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) on Saturday instructed local airlines to complete repairs to Airbus A320 family jets affected by an emergency airworthiness directive before 8 a.m. Sunday.

In a statement, the CAA said about two-thirds of the 67 A320 and A321 aircraft flown by China Airlines, EVA Air, Starlux Airlines and Tigerair Taiwan must be checked under the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) directive.

The directive was issued after Airbus found that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to flight-control systems, and the aircraft maker has said affected aircraft should not be flown until the fixes are made.

Earlier Saturday, Reuters reported that the fix mainly involves reverting to an earlier software version.

China Airlines, Taiwan's largest international carrier, said it will carry out the required software changes without disrupting its flight schedule.

Both EVA Air and Starlux, meanwhile, said they do not expect any changes to their operations due to the repairs.

Low-cost carrier Tigerair Taiwan said that the repairs will likely cause some disruption to its flight schedules, adding it would keep passengers informed.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Frances Huang)

Enditem/ASG

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    107