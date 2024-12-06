Taiwan shares close down 0.32%
12/06/2024 01:58 PM
Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended down 74.67 points, or 0.32 percent, at 23,193.27 Friday on turnover of NT$360.93 billion (US$11.15 billion).
