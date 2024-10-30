U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
10/30/2024 05:21 PM
Taipei, Oct. 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.070 to close at NT$32.031.
Turnover totaled US$950 million during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.080, and moved between NT$32.018 and NT$32.090 before the close.
