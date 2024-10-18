Taiwan shares close up 1.88%
10/18/2024 02:00 PM
Taipei, Oct. 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 433.43 points, or 1.88 percent, at 23,487.27 Friday on turnover of NT$484.92 billion (US$15.10 billion).
