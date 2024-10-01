Taiwan shares open higher
10/01/2024 10:14 AM
Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 105.11 points at 22,329.65 Tuesday on turnover of NT$4.28 billion (US$134.55 million).
