U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
09/19/2024 11:10 AM
Taipei, Sept. 19 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.980 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.040 from the previous close.
