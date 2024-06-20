U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
06/20/2024 04:44 PM
Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.328.
Turnover totaled US$1.208 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$32.371, and moved between NT$32.288 and NT$32.390 before the close.
