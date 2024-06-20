To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, June 20 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.030 to close at NT$32.328.

Turnover totaled US$1.208 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.371, and moved between NT$32.288 and NT$32.390 before the close.