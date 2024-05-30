U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/30/2024 11:23 AM
Taipei, May 30 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.380 at 11 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.082 from the previous close.
Latest
- Business
Taiwan shares close down 1.38%05/30/2024 01:57 PM
- Society
Taiwan headline news05/30/2024 11:35 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading05/30/2024 11:23 AM
- Society
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes off eastern Taiwan05/30/2024 10:20 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open lower05/30/2024 09:11 AM