Taiwan shares close up 0.43%
04/18/2024 02:03 PM
Taipei, April 18 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 87.87 points, or 0.43 percent, at 20,301.20 Thursday on turnover of NT$448.49 billion (US$13.84 billion).
Latest
- Business
TSMC Q1 net profit up 8.9% year-on-year04/18/2024 04:36 PM
- Business
U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market04/18/2024 04:24 PM
- Politics
Taiwan Army concludes two rounds of drills testing precision weapons04/18/2024 04:00 PM
- Politics
President-elect Lai Ching-te named among world's 100 most influential people04/18/2024 03:12 PM
- Business
Taiwan shares close up 0.43%04/18/2024 02:03 PM