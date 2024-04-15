Taiwan shares open lower
04/15/2024 09:26 AM
Taipei, April 15 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 150.04 points at 20,586.53 Monday on turnover of NT$8.74 billion (US$270.29 million).
