Taiwan female boxer Chen Nien-chin reaches semifinals at Olympics

Paris, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) secured at least a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday after defeating her rival Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in the women's 66-kilogram (welterweight) quarterfinal.

Chen, 27, upset the 23-year-old Khamidova 5-0 on points to advance to the semifinals.

According to the rules outlined on the Olympics website, both losing semi-finalists in boxing are awarded bronze medals. As a result, the Asian Games bronze medalist will take home her first Olympic medal, regardless of the outcome in the semifinals.

(By Li Chien-chung and Elizabeth Hsu) Enditem > Chinese Version