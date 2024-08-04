Taiwan female boxer Chen Nien-chin reaches semifinals at Olympics
08/04/2024 09:16 AM
Paris, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taiwanese boxer Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) secured at least a bronze medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Saturday after defeating her rival Navbakhor Khamidova of Uzbekistan in the women's 66-kilogram (welterweight) quarterfinal.
Chen, 27, upset the 23-year-old Khamidova 5-0 on points to advance to the semifinals.
According to the rules outlined on the Olympics website, both losing semi-finalists in boxing are awarded bronze medals. As a result, the Asian Games bronze medalist will take home her first Olympic medal, regardless of the outcome in the semifinals.
