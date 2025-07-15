To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.302.

Turnover totaled US$1.025 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.320, and moved between NT$29.225 and NT$29.382 before the close.