U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

07/15/2025 04:17 PM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, July 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.006 to close at NT$29.302.

Turnover totaled US$1.025 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$29.320, and moved between NT$29.225 and NT$29.382 before the close.

(By Frances Huang)

Enditem

