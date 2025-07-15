Taiwan shares close up 0.98%
07/15/2025 02:06 PM
Taipei, July 15 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 220.97 points, or 0.98 percent, at 22,835.94 Tuesday on turnover of NT$309.79 billion (US$10.566 billion).
