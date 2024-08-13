OLYMPICS/Taiwan to recognize Lin's World Boxing Championships bronze medal
Taipei, Aug. 13 (CNA) Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) announced Tuesday that Taiwan's government has decided to recognize the bronze medal won by Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting (林郁婷) at the 2023 World Boxing Championships, despite her later disqualification by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for gender related issues.
Cho made the announcement in a media interview during a visit to the Taipower TSPD Childcare Center in Taipei.
The premier said he has instructed the Ministry of Education (MOE) to work out a plan to present a National Glory Medal and prize money of NT$900,000 (US$27,706) to Lin, in recognition of her outstanding performance in international competitions.
National Glory Awards are designated for Taiwanese athletes and coaches who perform well in international competitions, in order to motivate and reward them, according to the Sports Administration under the MOE.
In a release sent to the press, Cabinet spokesperson Chen Shih-kai (陳世凱) explained that Lin initially won a bronze medal at the boxing championships in New Delhi in March 2023, but was notified she had failed a gender test before the award ceremony.
However, Taiwanese experts and medical authorities later verified Lin's eligibility.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed her to compete in the 2024 Paris Games and ultimately win the gold medal in the women's 57 kilograms division, he added.
On the other hand, the IBA was stripped of its Olympic credentials in 2023 due to corruption scandals and financial mismanagement.
During the Paris Games and amid questions raised about Lin's gender and biology, the IOC and its President Thomas Bach repeatedly backed her eligibility to compete in the women's event, said Chen.
These show that Lin's disqualification at the 2023 World Championships was illegitimate, he added.
On the same day, Lin returned from Paris with fellow Taiwanese Olympians and was welcomed warmly by fans and government officials at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.
She told the press she was honored to be called "daughter of Taiwan" and aspires to be a good role model for everyone and "be my own light to shine on others and in places were it has been dark. I hope to share strength and warmth in those places."
Deputy Education Minister Chang Liao Wan-Chien (張廖萬堅) also announced that Lin will be appointed an anti-bullying Public Welfare Ambassador.
