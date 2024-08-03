To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan out of archery in Paris with Lei's defeat in round of 16

Paris, Aug. 3 (CNA) Taiwan's participation in the Paris Olympics archery event came to an end on Saturday after Taiwanese athlete Lei Chien-ying (雷千瑩) lost to South Korean archer Jeon Hunyoung in the round of 16 in the women's individual event.

Lei took an early lead in the match to secure two points in the first set after shooting 9-10-9, while Jeon's 7-10-10 did not garner the Korean archer any points.

However, Lei was unable to capitalize on the good start and failed to outshoot Jeon until her scores of 9-10-10 in the fourth set beat her Korean counterpart's 8-9-8 to tie the match at 4-4.

In individual events, three arrows constitute a set.

In the singles event at the Olympics, winning a set is worth two points and a tie is worth one point, with the first to six points the winner of the match.

If both archers are tied after five sets, the match goes to a tiebreak where each athlete fires a single arrow in a shoot-off, with the winner being the archer whose arrow is closest to the center.

Taiwanese athlete Lei Chien-ying (right) discusses strategies with her coach during the game on Saturday. CNA photo Aug. 3, 2024

During the last set, both archers hit within the 9-point ring with their first arrows, but Jeon followed her shot with a 10 while Lei hit 9.

For the crucial final shot of the match which could have led to a shoot-off, Lei hit the 7-point ring while Jeon scored a 9 to gain 2 points for the last set and win the match 6-4.

On her future in the sport as one of Taiwan's most seasoned archers, the 34-year-old said she will take a break before thinking about the possibility of representing Taiwan at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Lei revealed she sustained torn ligaments in her left elbow at the end of May, which meant she had to take medication and receive physical therapy for the last two months.

"At that time, in order to qualify for the Olympics, I couldn't rest," Lei said. "Like today, I had to take pain killers before the match so I could compete. The future will be determined by whether or not my body can still handle it."

In her long archery career for Taiwan, Lei won a bronze medal in the women's team archery event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

(By Li Chien-chung and James Lo) Enditem/AW