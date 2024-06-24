To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Taiwanese shooter Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) has secured a last-minute slot to compete in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.

Yu clinched her spot at the summer games without firing a shot, after the International Shooting Sport Federation, the event's governing body, adjusted its quotas.

She shared the news excitedly in a social media post on Saturday, saying: "The past eight years of hard work was instantly unpainful."

This will be Yu's third Olympics, having competed in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

A total of eight Taiwanese shooters will attend this year's Paris Olympics, including men's skeet Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠), men's trap Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼), women's trap Lin Yi-chun (林怡君) and Liu Wan-yu (劉宛渝), women's 25 m pistol Tien Chia-chen (田家榛) and Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎), women's 10 m air pistol Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤) and Yu.

Chen Shyh-kwei (陳士魁), chairperson of the Chinese Taipei Shooting Association, told CNA Sunday that while all those who had qualified were world-class athletes, the atmosphere, on-site conditions, or anxiety may affect their performances.

Therefore, he has asked the athletes to maintain their level and adjust to their top state, especially in the critical last month before the Olympics.