OLYMPICS/Taiwanese shooter Yu Ai-wen qualifies for Paris Olympics
Taipei, June 24 (CNA) Taiwanese shooter Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟) has secured a last-minute slot to compete in the women's 10-meter air pistol event at the Paris Olympics.
Yu clinched her spot at the summer games without firing a shot, after the International Shooting Sport Federation, the event's governing body, adjusted its quotas.
She shared the news excitedly in a social media post on Saturday, saying: "The past eight years of hard work was instantly unpainful."
This will be Yu's third Olympics, having competed in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
A total of eight Taiwanese shooters will attend this year's Paris Olympics, including men's skeet Lee Meng-yuan (李孟遠), men's trap Yang Kun-pi (楊昆弼), women's trap Lin Yi-chun (林怡君) and Liu Wan-yu (劉宛渝), women's 25 m pistol Tien Chia-chen (田家榛) and Wu Chia-ying (吳佳穎), women's 10 m air pistol Liu Heng-yu (劉恆妤) and Yu.
Chen Shyh-kwei (陳士魁), chairperson of the Chinese Taipei Shooting Association, told CNA Sunday that while all those who had qualified were world-class athletes, the atmosphere, on-site conditions, or anxiety may affect their performances.
Therefore, he has asked the athletes to maintain their level and adjust to their top state, especially in the critical last month before the Olympics.
- Taiwan B-Boy breaks into inaugural Olympic competitionTaiwanese breakdancer Sun Chen (孫振) on Sunday (Budapest time) secured his place as Taiwan's first B-Boy to compete in Olympic breakdancing after taking part in the second leg of the discipline's qualifier series in Budapest, Hungary.06/24/2024 05:36 PM
- Taiwanese golfers Pan, Yu expected to qualify for Paris OlympicsThe International Golf Federation (IGF) on Tuesday will announce which male players have qualified for the Paris Olympics, with the list expected to include Taiwanese golfers Pan Cheng-tsung (潘政琮) and Yu Chun-an (俞俊安).06/17/2024 09:02 PM
- Taiwan clinches full archery qualification for Paris OlympicsTaiwan will be able to participate in every archery discipline at the 2024 Olympics following the clutch performances of Taiwan's men's and women's teams at a final qualifying in Turkey on Friday and Saturday.06/16/2024 04:26 PM
