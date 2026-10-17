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Taiwan headline news

10/17/2026 10:38 AM
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CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Premier Cho calls NHI premium exemption for seniors unconstitutional, while DPP strikes a different tone

@China Times: Health insurance fee exemption for seniors over 65 passes third reading

@Liberty Times: KMT, TPP work to pass bill on NHI premium exemption for seniors; Cabinet calls passage unconstitutional and generationally unfair

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks attract buying, outperforming broader market

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks supported by foreign, local institutional buying become outperformers

@Taipei Times: Legislature passes NHI senior subsidies

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