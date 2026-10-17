Taiwan headline news
10/17/2026 10:38 AM
Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Premier Cho calls NHI premium exemption for seniors unconstitutional, while DPP strikes a different tone
@China Times: Health insurance fee exemption for seniors over 65 passes third reading
@Liberty Times: KMT, TPP work to pass bill on NHI premium exemption for seniors; Cabinet calls passage unconstitutional and generationally unfair
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks attract buying, outperforming broader market
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks supported by foreign, local institutional buying become outperformers
@Taipei Times: Legislature passes NHI senior subsidies
Enditem/KL
Latest
- Business
Hon Hai to acquire 50% stake in Mitsubishi Electric Mobility10/17/2026 01:32 PM
- Culture
Nuit Blanche Taipei to take place Oct. 31 with art, performances10/17/2026 12:22 PM
- Politics
Chinese coast guard ships enter restricted waters near Dongsha: CGA10/17/2026 11:45 AM
- Society
Warm easterly winds could raise mercury to 36°C Saturday: CWA10/17/2026 11:09 AM
- Science & Tech