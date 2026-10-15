World stamp exhibition in Taipei to celebrate 130 years of Chunghwa Post

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Taipei, Oct. 15 (CNA) The PHILATAIPEI 2026 World Stamp Championship Exhibition will be held for six days in November in Taipei, marking the 130th anniversary of Chunghwa Post, Taiwan's state-owned postal service, organizers of the event said Thursday.

Chunghwa Post traces its origins to the Great Qing Post, established in China in 1896 during the Qing dynasty under Emperor Guangxu.

After the Qing Dynasty was replaced by the Republic of China, the state-owned postal service was given its current name in 1912.

2026 marks the 130th anniversary of the postal service.

The free event is organized by Chunghwa Post and Taiwan's Chinese Taipei Philatelic Federation (CTPF). It will also mark a decade since the country hosted a World Stamp Championship Exhibition.

Organizers said that the expo has been sanctioned by the International Philatelic Federation (FIP) and will feature around 100 booths to cater to postal organizations, stamp collectors, traders and publications from around the world.

CTPF Honorary chairman Chen Yu-an (陳友安) noted that the exhibition will focus on innovation and sustainability.

He said that the event is expected to attract representatives from postal services in over 90 countries and regions around the world.

In addition, Chen revealed that the event will exhibit about 2,000 frames of stamps, covering a wide range of subjects, from history to pop culture.

According to Chunghwa Post, it will also organize special themed days during the expo to attract attendees of all ages and from all walks of life.

For example, Chunghwa Post announced that on the exhibition's opening day, Nov. 20, the event will feature a "postal day" where attendees will be able to see commemorative stamps designed to celebrate the World Stamp Championship Exhibition.

Meanwhile, visitors to the event's "arts and literature day" will be introduced to stamps inspired by artifacts from Taiwan's National Palace Museum, while people who go to the event during "collectors day" will see stamps designed around the globally popular Pokémon Trading Card Game.

Historical stamps will also be presented at the event to educate visitors.

Ho Huei-ching (何輝慶), President of the Philatelic Writers' Club, said visitors will be introduced to old stamps such as those issued by the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (DRV), the communist state in north Vietnam from 1945-1976.

Ho said prospective philatelists will get the chance to view DRV stamps containing political propaganda directed at the American military, providing a rare opportunity to view the Vietnam War from a different perspective.

The PHILATAIPEI 2026 World Stamp Championship Exhibition will be held from Nov. 20-25.

Organizers welcome interested visitors and avid philatelists to attend the free exhibition.