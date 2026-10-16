Jeremy Lin joins ESPN's NBA analyst lineup for new season

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin (林書豪) is joining ESPN as an analyst for the 2026-2027 NBA season, taking on a regular broadcasting role more than a year after retiring from professional basketball.

The Taiwanese-American will contribute regularly to the studio show "NBA Today" and serve as a game analyst during the season, ESPN announced Thursday. He previously contributed to the network's coverage of the 2026 NBA Finals and Summer League.

"Honestly, it's because of you fans. You all created a lot of momentum," Lin said in a video on Instagram, crediting viewers' interest in more basketball analysis and breakdowns.

The former point guard, who became internationally known during his "Linsanity" breakthrough with the New York Knicks in 2012 and gained a devoted following in Taiwan, said he hoped to share knowledge gained during his playing career as well as from his own film study.

"My goal is to be able to take everything I've learned from coaches, players, teammates, things I've learned on my own through film, and to be able to package that and to be able to share that with the world," he said.

Lin also marked the announcement in his lighthearted Instagram post showing a LinkedIn update listing his new position as an NBA analyst at ESPN.

"No longer unemployed!!" he wrote. "The start of a new chapter of life. The start of my LinkedIn page lol."

Lin retired in August 2025 after finishing his playing career with Taiwan's New Taipei Kings. He helped the team win consecutive championships in 2024 and 2025, in the P.LEAGUE+ and Taiwan Professional Basketball League, respectively.

Before playing in China and Taiwan, Lin spent nine seasons in the NBA from 2010 to 2019, averaging 11.6 points and 4.3 assists per game.

He won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

His new duties will include both studio appearances and game commentary, bringing the former player back to NBA audiences in a different role.

"I'm looking forward to it. I'm ready to get to work," Lin said. "I'll see you all on TV soon."