Taichung city government signs deal for 'Taiwan Dome'

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The Taichung City government signed a NT$60 billion (US$1.89 billion) contract on Friday and announced the name of the planned "Taiwan Dome" (台灣超巨蛋), set to become Taiwan's largest indoor baseball venue.

The city government held a signing ceremony with Taiwan Life Insurance Co., a subsidiary of CTBC Financial Holding Co.

The build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract was signed by Yu Chih-hsiang (游志祥), director of the Taichung City Government's Sports Bureau, and Wang Cho-chun (王卓鈞), chairman of CTBC Taiwan Dome Co. Ltd.

It is the nation's largest single sports venue investment, according to the city government.

The signing marked the start of the project to build the 45,000-seat stadium, which the city government describes as Taiwan's largest indoor baseball venue.

Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕), Deputy Sports Minister Yang Chi-wen (楊啓文) and president of the Baseball Federation of Asia Jeffrey Koo Jr. (辜仲諒) also attended the ceremony.

Lu revealed that the dome will be officially named "Taiwan Dome" .

The team currently plays at Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, which can hold 20,000 spectators.

A rendering of the Taiwan Dome. Image courtesy of the Taichung City Government

Baseball in Taiwan has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly since the Taipei Dome opened in December 2023, Lu said.

However, one dome is not enough, she said, adding that today's signing ceremony confirms that central Taiwan will also now have a major domed stadium.

Taiwanese baseball player Lee Hao-yu (left) presents a signed bat to Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen on Friday. Photo courtesy of the Taichung City Government

CTBC Brothers general manager Peng Cheng-min (彭政閔) and Detroit Tigers infielder Lee Hao-yu (李灝宇) were also present.

Lee presented Lu with a baseball and a bat bearing his signature. He said he was honored to attend the ceremony and hoped to play at the dome someday.

He also expressed hope that the stadium will be completed ahead of schedule.

According to the city government, the planned international-standard baseball stadium complex in Taichung's Shuinan Economic and Trade Park will include two hotels and a luxury shopping mall spanning about 33,000 square meters. The venue will also be able to host concerts.