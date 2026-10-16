Taiwan headline news
10/16/2026 10:19 AM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Forex turnover hits record US$9.1 billion as foreign investors pull out of Taiwan stock market
@China Times: Net stock selling by foreign investors hits record NT$302.5 billion
@Liberty Times: TSMC evaluating Texas production
@Economic Daily News: C.C. Wei says TSMC's profitability has no upper limit
@Commercial Times: Forex turnover near US$10 billion mark
@Taipei Times: TSMC eyes adding facilities in Texas
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