Taiwan shares close up 0.3%
10/16/2026 01:40 PM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 141.39 points, or 0.3 percent, at 47,111.26 Friday on turnover of NT$935.96 billion (US$28.92 billion).
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