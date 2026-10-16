Lee Yun-chan wins Best Director at Busan Int'l Film Festival

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's Lee Yun-chan (李芸嬋) won the Best Director award at this year's Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) for her film "To Be Ordinary" (有用的人) on Thursday.

"To Be Ordinary" is a coming-of-age drama starring Weber Yang (楊一展), Winnie Chang (張詩盈), Liang Hsiu-shen (梁修身), Junior Hsieh (謝展榮) and Chen Pin-hsuan (陳品嫙). It follows a family living in the city whose lives are thrown off balance by an unexpected accident.

In her acceptance speech, Lee said she had deliberately chosen the same dress she wore 20 years ago when she entered the Busan festival's New Currents competition, which recognizes promising new directors.

Lee thanked the film's cast and crew for their contributions, saying it would not have succeeded without their dedication and performances.

Many classic films from Taiwan have focused on family, Lee said, adding that "To Be Ordinary" seeks to portray the humanity and tolerance shown by a family facing life's uncertainties.

"I really love the Busan International Film Festival. I will continue making films, and I'll be back soon," she said.

The 31st BIFF was held at the Busan Cinema Center from Oct. 6-15, screening 316 films, including 247 official selections from 59 countries and 69 films in its Community BIFF program.