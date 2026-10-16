U.S. dollar up sharply in Taipei trading
10/16/2026 10:22 AM
Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$32.475 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.210 from the previous close.
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