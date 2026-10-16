Champi expected to become typhoon within 24 hours; path remains uncertain

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Tropical Storm Champi is expected to strengthen into a typhoon within 24 hours, but its future path remains uncertain, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said Friday.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, Champi was located 3,600 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, moving west-northwest at a speed of 25 km per hour.

It had maximum sustained winds of 100 kph, with a radius of 150 km, CWA data showed.

CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) said environmental conditions are favorable for Champi's further development, adding that the storm could intensify into a severe typhoon.





Champi is forecast to move west to northwest over the next five days, reaching waters south of the Ryukyu Islands around next Tuesday or Wednesday before gradually turning north on Thursday.

However, forecast models differ on the storm's subsequent path, Tseng said. It could turn north over waters south of the Ryukyu Islands, while some projections suggest it may move closer to Taiwan.

Tseng said the extent of Champi's northward turn will depend on how the Pacific high-pressure system retreats eastward, and therefore its movement around next Thursday will need to be monitored closely to assess its potential impact on Taiwan.