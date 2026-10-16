Warm weather to persist across Taiwan through Saturday: CWA

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Mostly cloudy to sunny skies and warm weather are forecast across Taiwan on Friday and Saturday, although brief showers are possible in northern and northeastern Taiwan on Friday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Daytime highs are forecast to reach 29-31 degrees Celsius in Keelung and the eastern half of Taiwan and 31-34 degrees elsewhere, the CWA said.

Showers are possible along the coast of Keelung City and in Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan and Hualien County in the east on Friday, the agency forecast.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said daytime temperatures would remain relatively high, a pattern known locally as an "autumn tiger," or a lingering fall heat wave.

Some parts of Taiwan could see highs of up to 35 degrees Celsius, Wu predicted.

Partly cloudy skies with occasional brief showers can be expected in the eastern half of Taiwan through Oct. 20, while mostly sunny and stable weather is likely for other parts of the island during that time, he said.

Based on the latest forecasting models, Wu said northeasterly winds would strengthen on Oct. 21, bringing rain and lower temperatures across parts of Taiwan.

CWA graphic

As for Tropical Storm Champi, Wu said the latest CWA forecast showed the storm east of Guam and moving in a west-northwesterly direction.

The latest European model simulations suggest Champi could make a large turn northeast over waters south of Japan in the coming days, he said, but noted that its path remained uncertain.