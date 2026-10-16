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U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Friday, gaining NT$0.073 to close at NT$32.338.

Turnover totaled US$3.293 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$32.290, and moved between NT$32.250 and NT$32.520 before the close.