Warm easterly winds could raise mercury to 36°C Saturday: CWA

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Taipei, Oct. 17 (CNA) Daytime temperatures in Taiwan could reach as high as 36 degrees Celsius Saturday under a warm easterly wind system, with mostly sunny skies expected across the country, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.

The CWA said the weather pattern, characterized by a return of summerlike heat in early autumn, is expected to persist over the coming days.

Highs in western Taiwan are forecast to range from 33 to 34 degrees Saturday, with temperatures possibly reaching 36 degrees in some inland areas of central and southern Taiwan. Daytime highs in eastern Taiwan are expected to hover around 31 degrees, the CWA said.

As temperatures could drop to between 23 and 24 degrees across Taiwan at night, the CWA advises the public to be prepared for significant temperature swings between day and night.

Despite a forecast calling for generally stable weather conditions, sporadic rain is possible in Keelung and along the north coast, in Yilan and Taitung counties, and on the Hengchun Peninsula in southern Taiwan. Afternoon showers are also likely in mountainous areas, the CWA said.

On outlying islands, temperatures are forecast to range from 25 to 30 degrees in Penghu, 24 to 31 degrees in Kinmen, and 23 to 27 degrees in Matsu, the CWA added.

The warm weather pattern is expected to continue through Tuesday, before a seasonal northeasterly wind system arrives Wednesday, ushering in cooler temperatures, the CWA said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) echoed the forecast, saying the northeasterly winds are expected to strengthen through Friday, making weather conditions more unstable and bringing rain to windward areas.

CWA graphic. Source: cwa.gov.tw

Meanwhile, the CWA said Tropical Storm Champi had strengthened into a typhoon as of 2 a.m. Saturday. The storm's outer bands are expected to begin affecting Taiwan from Friday, although more time is needed to determine whether the typhoon will make a direct hit, as its path remains uncertain, the CWA said.

Wu urged the public not to underestimate the typhoon's potential threat, citing the latest forecast from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, Champi was located 3,120 kilometers east-southeast of Eluanbi, Taiwan's southern tip, and moving west at 20 kph, according to the CWA.

(By Huang Chiao-wen and Frances Huang)

Enditem/KL