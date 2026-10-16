Chinese exchange student deported over video showing him 'pinching Lai'

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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) A Chinese exchange student was deported on Friday after posting a video that appeared to show him pinching President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) between his fingers, with comments including "Got the little Lai Ching-te."

The student surnamed Wang (王), who was on an exchange program at National Taiwan University (NTU), was escorted by National Immigration Agency (NIA) officials to customs before leaving Taiwan, according to photos released by the NIA.

"Wang's behavior resulted in the revocation of his entry permit and deportation. He will also be barred from entering Taiwan for five years," the NIA said in a news release.

The NIA said the decision was based on Article 12 of the Regulations Governing Permission for People of the Mainland Area to Enter the Taiwan Area, which lists grounds for deportation, including "conduct that violates the principles of equality and dignity."

According to a video obtained by local media, Wang appeared to film Lai from an NTU hall where Lai spoke at an event about talent development Monday, making it look as though Wang was pinching Lai between his fingers.

Screenshot from original Tiktok post

The post carried the caption: "Lai Ching-te is right in front of you. Could this be the only chance in your lifetime?" and hashtags #Cross-strait unification, #Oppose Taiwan independence, and #May Taiwan soon return to the motherland.

He also wrote "Got the little Lai Ching-te" in the comments, local media reported.

Wang later deleted the post from Douyin and issued an apology after it drew criticism online, but the incident had already attracted public attention.

In the statement, Wang said he realized the post was inappropriate after reading the comments and reflecting on them. He said he was open to criticism and suggestions and sincerely apologized to those affected.

According to a report by the United Daily News, the student was informed of the deportation Thursday night after the NIA consulted with the Ministry of Education and the Mainland Affairs Council before making the decision.

NTU response

In response to the case, NTU said Friday it had accompanied the student when he was questioned by authorities and providing him with assistance.

NTU said it respected the government's enforcement of relevant rules and remained committed to freedom of expression and an open, diverse and respectful campus.

It hoped that the incident would help students better understand that exercising free speech should also involve respecting others, NTU said.

Another view

Before Wang's deportation was announced at 4 p.m., Strait Exchange Foundation (SEF) Secretary-General Luo Wen-jia (羅文嘉) said if the student wished to remain in Taiwan and complete his exchange program, "I think we should respect his choice."

"This could also be a lesson in understanding Taiwan," he told a regular news briefing at 3 p.m. when asked to comment on the case. He added that the SEF was not responsible for or involved in discussions with other authorities regarding the case.

After the deportation, Luo said he respected the authorities' decision and hoped the case would not affect the exchange of Chinese students to Taiwan.