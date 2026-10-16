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Taipei, Oct. 16 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) proposed easing requirements for city assistance with urban renewal Friday, while Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Puma Shen (沈伯洋), his election challenger, said the changes would not resolve bottlenecks preventing projects from reaching construction.

Chiang, of the Kuomintang (KMT), said the initial support threshold under a city-led renewal program would fall from 75 percent to 50 percent. Once more than half of residents express interest, officials would help calculate redevelopment options.

The change would allow the city to assist difficult projects at an earlier stage, Chiang said. The change would apply only to the initial stage of municipal assistance, not to approval for construction to begin.

He also proposed conditionally raising the base floor area ratio from 225 percent to 300 percent for sites of at least 3,000 square meters near MRT stations or waterfronts that incorporate public facilities. The ratio measures permitted floor space relative to a site's land area, with a higher ratio allowing more development.

In a separate response, Shen said allowing more projects into the process would achieve little unless obstacles to starting construction were addressed. He compared the situation to a hospital accepting more registrations without resolving problems preventing patients from receiving urgent treatment.

His forthcoming proposals would address stalled renewal projects, accelerate redevelopment and offer additional incentives, Shen said.

Responding later Friday, Chiang said the city planned to add 105 permanent positions at its urban regeneration office to accelerate project reviews.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung's mayoral candidates promoted campaign events and fundraising efforts.

KMT candidate Ko Chih-en. Photo courtesy of Ko Chih-en's office

KMT candidate Ko Chih-en (柯志恩) was scheduled to hold a rally in Gangshan District from 7-9 p.m. Friday, with Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) in attendance, her campaign said.

Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) is scheduled to take part in a temple campaign event in Siaogang District on Saturday.

DPP candidate Lai Jui-lung. CNA file photo

DPP candidate Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) unveiled fundraising T-shirts and towels Friday. His team said the merchandise was developed with Kaohsiung illustrators and a local screen-printing studio.

Lai is scheduled to hold a rally to open his campaign headquarters in Fongshan District Saturday, with former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) scheduled to attend, his campaign said.