Taiwan tourism expo in Jakarta seeks to attract Indonesian visitors

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Jakarta, Aug. 15 (CNA) Taiwan is showcasing its cuisine and culture at a three-day tourism expo that opened Friday in Jakarta as part of efforts to attract more Indonesian visitors, according to the Tourism Administration (TA).

The Taiwan Travel Fair runs through Sunday at Lippo Mall Puri and features booths promoting travel itineraries in Taiwan, along with Taiwan-themed photo spots, quizzes and lucky draws.

In his opening speech, Lu Feng-ching (路豐璟), director of the Economic Division at the Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Indonesia (TETO), said that Taiwan and Indonesia have maintained close exchanges over the years, with tourism becoming an important bridge between the two sides alongside continued cooperation in trade, investment and education.

Chou Shih-pi (周士弼), director of the Taiwan Tourism Information Center in Jakarta, said this year's campaign is themed "Taiwan Never Closes," highlighting the island's year-round attractions and encouraging more Indonesians to explore the many unique tourism destinations across Taiwan.

Cultural performances

According to the TA, the event features a variety of cultural performances, including "Dancing Piepiya of Forest," a troupe from Alishan in Chiayi County that performs traditional Tsou dances showcasing Taiwan's Indigenous culture.

The program also includes "Diabolo Walker," a performance group that has appeared on "America's Got Talent" and combines diabolo artistry with music, choreography, lighting and stage props to present a modern take on traditional diabolo acts.

Food and DIY activities

Visitors can also sample Taiwanese food, including freshly baked doughnuts from Fenqihu in Chiayi County. The century-old doughnut shop is known for drawing long lines of customers.

Owner Yeh Yu-hsuan (葉于瑄) told CNA she was invited by the Chiayi County Tourism and Culture Bureau to participate in the fair, marking the first time her shop's doughnuts had been introduced in Jakarta.

The fair also features DIY activities, including a workshop where participants can decorate coin purses using stamps featuring Taiwan black bears, Taiwan blue magpies and bubble tea.

Indonesian influencer Shilvy told CNA she visited Taiwan two years ago, including Sun Moon Lake, which she said left a lasting impression on her.

She was impressed by the scenery, food, affordable prices and friendly people. The fair had provided her with more travel information and made her want to visit Taiwan again.