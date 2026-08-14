Danjiang Bridge closed during Tamsui's firework fest over next 3 Sundays

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New Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Traffic restrictions will be imposed around Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf and the Danjiang Bridge during fireworks displays on the next three Sundays, the New Taipei Transportation Department said Friday.

The Tamsui Fisherman's Wharf Midsummer Festival will stage fireworks shows at 8 p.m. on Aug. 16, 23 and 30 at the wharf's main waterfront square.

To ensure pedestrian safety, Lane 51, Section 2, and Alley 8, Lane 87, Section 1 of Zhongzheng Road in Tamsui District will be closed to cars, motorcycles and bicycles from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the department said.

Those roads, along with the pedestrian walkway extending from the seaward side of the Danjiang Bridge to the waterfront, will become pedestrian-only zones during that period.

Visitors driving to the wharf will only be allowed to enter through the waterfront's second entrance, and vehicle access will be halted once the parking lot reaches capacity, according to the department.

As part of the restrictions on Lane 51, Section 2 of Zhongzheng Road, the bridge's Coastal Ramp will also be closed to pedestrians, with visitors advised to use the Shalun Ramp instead.

Pedestrian access to the bridge could also be suspended if it becomes overcrowded, the department said.

Vehicles weighing 15 tons or more will be prohibited from using the bridge from noon to 10 p.m. on each of the three Sundays.

As part of the traffic ban imposed on bicycles, the department said that the rental of YouBikes is also suspended from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

YouBike rentals will meanwhile be suspended from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at five stations around the event area: Fisherman's Wharf, Light Rail Fisherman's Wharf, Shalun Light Rail, Tamsui Bus Station and Danjiang Bridge Management Station.

The YouBike station at Bali Cultural Park will accept returned bicycles during the restriction period but will not offer rentals, the department said.

The New Taipei City Police Department's Traffic Police Corps said the Red 26 bus will operate on an adjusted route during the road closures, with Tamsui Bus Station serving as a temporary stop for passengers.

The station is about a 15-minute walk from the waterfront square, police said.

A shuttle bus will operate between Tamsui MRT Station and Tamsui Bus Station from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

After the fireworks, however, the shuttle will only carry passengers out of Tamsui toward the MRT station, with boarding available near Hua Nan Bank by the waterfront, police said.