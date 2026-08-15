Southwesterlies to bring heavy rain in southern Taiwan: CWA

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Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Heavy rain is expected in southern Taiwan Saturday due to moisture brought by a southwesterly wind system, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

A heavy rain advisory has taken effect in Tainan and Kaohsiung cities, Pingtung County and the Hengchun Peninsula, indicating that accumulated rainfall could exceed 80 millimeters within 24 hours or 40 mm within one hour, the CWA said.

The CWA added that the heavy rain advisory will remain in effect through Saturday afternoon, urging residents in affected areas to remain alert for possible lightning and strong winds.

Unstable weather is also expected in central Taiwan Saturday, with heavy localized rainfall likely, the CWA said.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for northern and eastern Taiwan during the day, although brief afternoon showers are possible in mountainous areas, particularly in northern Taiwan and Yilan County in the northeast, the CWA added.

The CWA said scorching heat is expected to continue across Taiwan, with daytime highs forecast to reach 32-33 degrees Celsius in most areas. Temperatures in the greater Taipei area and Hualien and Taitung counties could top 36 degrees Saturday.

An "orange" heat alert has been issued for Taipei and New Taipei cities in the north, Changhua County in central Taiwan, and Hualien and Taitung in the east, where daytime highs could reach 38 degrees Saturday or exceed 36 degrees for three consecutive days, the CWA said.

The agency also warned of high ultraviolet radiation levels, particularly around midday.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Taiwan is expected to feel the effect of a low-pressure system, with unstable weather and rising moisture to continue from Sunday through next week. A Pacific high-pressure system is expected to boost temperatures from Aug. 23, keeping temperatures high, he said.

(By Yu Hsiao-han and Frances Huang)

Enditem/KL